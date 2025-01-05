Maddock Films appoints Sonia Huria as Head of Brand Communications

New Delhi: Maddock Films, the production house behind Bollywood hits like "Stree" and "Bala," has appointed Sonia Huria as its new Head of Brand, Consumer, and Social Communications.

Huria has over two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry.

Huria has joined Maddock Films after a stint at Amazon Prime Video, where she most recently served as Head of Communications for the Asia Pacific region. Prior to that, she led communications for Prime Video in India.

Before Prime Video, Huria was associated with Viacom18 for 12 years. Her career at Viacom18 began in 2008, where she was instrumental in the launch of the Hindi GEC channel, Colors.

In her new role, Huria will be responsible for developing and executing Maddock Films' brand strategy across all platforms. This includes overseeing consumer communications, social media engagement, and public relations.

Announcing the development on LinkedIn, Huria wrote, "In my new role, I’m eager to bring together the storytelling touchpoints across Social, PR, and Consumer Communication to create immersive and engaging experiences for viewers. By connecting these threads seamlessly, we can build a dynamic and interconnected audience journey, amplifying the magic of our narratives and ensuring they captivate and delight at every interaction."