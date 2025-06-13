Madchatter Brand Solutions joins Worldcom PR Group to expand international reach

New Delhi: Madchatter Brand Solutions, an integrated communications agency based in Mumbai, has joined the Worldcom Public Relations Group, a global network of independent PR firms. The development is expected to broaden the agency’s capacity to support both Indian and international clients across cross-border communications initiatives.

By joining the Worldcom network, comprising more than 80 partner agencies across 40 countries, Madchatter will contribute local market perspectives to global campaigns and participate in collaborative mandates. The firm will also have access to international expertise that can be applied to communications strategies in complex, multicultural contexts.

“Joining the Worldcom network represents a significant strategic milestone for us, especially at a time when regional boundaries in business and communication are rapidly dissolving,” said Rachna Baruah, Founder and CEO of Madchatter Brand Solutions. “This partnership equips us with direct access to a global network of expertise, enabling us to deliver culturally nuanced, globally informed strategies.”

The Worldcom Public Relations Group evaluates potential member agencies based on operational capability, regional knowledge and a demonstrated commitment to collaboration.

“India remains a market of growing strategic importance in the global communications landscape,” said Bjorn Mogensen, Recruitment Chair at Worldcom Public Relations Group. “With Madchatter’s addition, we are not only expanding our presence in South Asia but also strengthening our capacity to collaborate on future-facing, multi-market communications initiatives. Their regional perspective and strategic depth will play an important role in shaping how the network engages with emerging opportunities across the region.”

As part of the Worldcom network, the firm will take part in developing joint campaigns and sharing market intelligence, while also offering local execution support to international brands operating in India.