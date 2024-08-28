Madame rebrands with new logo

Delhi: Madame has announced the launch of its brand-new logo. This unveiling is a part of Madame's rebranding initiative, which began in March 2024 with the introduction of a new store design concept.

The new logo aims to reflect the brand’s core philosophy, "Be Everyone U R." It aims to celebrate the nature of the modern Indian woman.

The company said, “Beyond its appearance, the design leans towards a modern and minimal aesthetic, featuring a clean, geometric typeface that exudes both simplicity and magnificence. The lines shaping the "M" subtly represent the diverse styles and individualities of the Madame woman.”

Akhil Jain, the Executive Director of Madame, said, “We wanted Madame’s new logo to tell a story; and to redefine what it means to wear and experience fashion. So, it has been created keeping in mind the multifaceted lives of the modern women, who juggle and embrace multiple roles.

Its modern yet minimal design represents strength and grace while offering a fresh perspective on fashion. It is a powerful visual identity that resonates with our brand's values, aspirations, and most importantly with our customers."

Alex Athanassoulas, President and CEO of Stirixis Group, the design expert behind the logo, elaborated, “We are incredibly proud to have collaborated with Madame, not just on crafting their new logo and store design, but also in developing a business strategy that truly aligns with their vision for long-term growth and customer connection. Every design element connects the brand to its customers and empowers them to express their individuality. The new logo, clean and minimal, serves as a canvas for this self-expression. The logomark denotes femininity and a sense of mystery by resembling a labyrinth, intuitively inviting you on an adventure of self-discovery. The store design extends this concept: it’s a space where exploration meets comfort, where technology enhances the personal shopping journey. Together, these strategic efforts enhance the brand’s identity whilst contributing meaningfully to Madame’s growth and long-term prosperity in the global fashion industry.”