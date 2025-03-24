M Baazar onboards Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassador

New Delhi: M Baazar, a fashion retailer in Eastern India, has signed actress Rakul Preet Singh as the brand’s face.

Singh said, “When I went through M Baazar’s exclusive collection, I realised it perfectly blends the best of both worlds - traditional elegance and contemporary style, something that perfectly aligns with my fashion sensibilities, and perhaps many modern Indian women.”

She added, “Their collection is not just about looking good but feeling confident. I am excited to embark on a new fashion journey with M Baazar.”

Sanjay Saraf, CMD, M Baazar, stated, “We are exhilarated to have Singh join us. We are confident this partnership is set to redefine the fashion landscape in India, setting new standards for style and being an inspiration for the contemporary generation.”