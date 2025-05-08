Lux Cozi launches women’s wear brand Pynk with Rs 27 crore marketing blitz

New Delhi: Lux Industries has forayed into women’s wear with the launch of Pynk, a brand aimed at modern Indian women.

With a planned marketing investment of Rs 27 crore, the company is set to drive brand awareness through an aggressive 360-degree campaign featuring Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador.

The campaign, titled "Work. Pynk. Play.", has been developed by Rediffusion Brand Solutions and directed by Abhishek Varman. It will roll out across 1,600 movie screens, TV, digital platforms, and outdoor formats like life-size glow screens at airports.

The brand will also leverage 600 social media influencers to expand its digital footprint, reinforcing its positioning as a contemporary, empowering brand for women.

With a competitive price range of Rs 500 to Rs 999, Pynk aims to capture a significant share of the rapidly growing women’s wear market. The brand’s first collection features 20 product varieties, with plans to expand to 100 SKUs within five months, reflecting Lux Cozi’s aggressive push to capture market share in this category.

Ashok Kumar Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries, said, “Pynk marks a significant milestone in our growth journey, allowing us to bring our trusted legacy into the fast-growing women’s wear category. It reflects our strategic intent to build meaningful brands for a new India.”

Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries, added, “With Pynk, we are creating a movement rooted in comfort, confidence, and contemporary design. It is a strategic growth engine that will help us unlock new consumer segments and drive Rs 800 crore in revenue over the next five years.”

The debut TVC captures the spirit of Pynk, telling the story of a young woman balancing her career and personal passions without compromise. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film showcases the daily struggles and triumphs of modern women who refuse to choose between their dreams and responsibilities, reflecting the core message of Pynk: to walk boldly into every aspect of life.

The Pynk logo, designed to reflect feminine strength and grace, features soft pink tones, a rounded flowing font, and a heart-inspired motif that subtly nods to craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The brand aims to be more than just a product line, positioning itself as a symbol of confidence, comfort, and contemporary style.

The campaign: