Lubi Industries partners with Telugu Titans for Pro Kabaddi League season 11

New Delhi: Lubi Industries, an Indian manufacturer of pumps and motors, has partnered with the Telugu Titans for the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Lubi Industries will serve as the Associate Partner for the Titans, aiming to elevate its brand presence in one of the country’s most popular sports leagues.

The partnership provides Lubi Industries with an opportunity to connect with the fan base of the Telugu Titans and the PKL, while the Titans will benefit from enhanced brand visibility, particularly in their core markets across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As part of the association, the logo of Lubi Industries will be prominently displayed on the shoulder blades of the Telugu Titans’ playing kits.

Trinadh Reddy, CEO of Telugu Titans, said, “It’s a privilege for us to have an associate partner like Lubi Industries. Both the Telugu Titans and Lubi Industries share a common drive for success and have a strong presence across regions, making this partnership a powerful one. We look forward to an exciting season ahead.”