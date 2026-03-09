New Delhi: Lotus Herbals has announced the appointment of Puja Singh as Assistant General Manager, Marketing. Singh will oversee marketing and brand operations across the company’s portfolio, which includes Lotus Herbals, Lotus Dermabotanics, Lotus Makeup, Lotus Organics+, Lotus Botanicals, and the clinical skincare brand Dermacy.

Singh, a gold-medal MBA graduate and alumna of ISB Hyderabad and Miranda House, brings over 15 years of experience in the beauty and personal care sector. She joins Lotus Herbals after leading Marketing and Innovations at McNROE Consumer Products, where she managed brand strategy, celebrity and influencer campaigns, and e-commerce initiatives.

Reflecting on her return to Lotus Herbals, Singh said, “I previously worked with the Make-up division and EBOs, helping reposition Lotus Makeup as a youth-focused brand. Returning now, I look forward to contributing to the brand’s growth and expanding its presence across digital and traditional channels.”

Singh’s experience includes managing P&L responsibilities, optimising marketing budgets, and executing campaigns targeting Gen Z and millennial audiences. Her appointment coincides with Lotus Herbals’ expansion into the organic and dermat skincare segments, where she will lead brand strategy and marketing operations.