L'Oréal appoints Aniket Basu as Chief Digital Officer for consumer products division

New Delhi: L'Oréal has promoted Aniket Basu to the Chief Digital Officer (CDO) role for its consumer products division.

Before this, he was the Digital Marketing Lead for the company’s South Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa.

As per his LinkedIn, Basu has worked in digital marketing and has 12+ years of experience in multiple industries. He joined L'Oréal in April 2022 and is responsible for brand building, market consulting, and collaborating with regional and business stakeholders.

He has worked in strategy and planning, data and analytics, adtech deployment, and search and data strategy (1PD). He also manages external relations with agencies, data consultants, and media partners.

Before joining L'Oréal, Basu worked at the advertising company Essence as Senior Director - Technology and E-Commerce.

Basu shared the details of his appointment in a LinkedIn post, saying, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Digital Officer (CDO) at L'Oréal!”

He continued, “India is a market of immense dynamism, where digital innovation and consumer engagement are evolving at an extraordinary pace. The opportunities to drive impact, scale transformation, and shape the future of growth are limitless. I’m excited to start this new chapter and be back home!”