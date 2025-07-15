L'Oréal names Jacques Lebel as India Country Manager; Aseem Kaushik to become Chairman

New Delhi: L'Oréal has appointed Jacques Lebel as the new India country manager, effective October 1, 2025. Lebel will succeed Aseem Kaushik, who will transition to the role of chairman.

Lebel previously served as the general manager of L'Oréal's consumer products division in Mexico, where he significantly accelerated business growth.

Prior to L'Oréal, Lebel held various senior marketing and general management roles at companies including P&G and AB InBev across Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Aseem Kaushik, who has led L'Oréal India for over two decades, will take on the chairman position, focusing on corporate reputation, public affairs, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and driving corporate social responsibility initiatives across the country.