Lokmat’s Ashish Bhatia joins Malayala Manorama as CMO, North and East

New Delhi: Ashish Bhatia has joined Malayala Manorama as Chief Marketing Officer for the North and East regions.

In this role, he will oversee the marketing and revenue streams for the company’s print, online, radio, and TV divisions.

Before joining Manorama, Bhatia served as Vice-President, Advertising (North) at Lokmat Media for nearly 10 years.

He previously held the position of Head of Media Marketing (Delhi NCR) at HT Media and has also worked with DB Corp, The Indian Express, and Bennett Coleman.

With over three decades of experience in media sales and marketing, Bhatia's expertise spans media marketing, ad sales, business strategy, agency and government relations, brand monetization, media operations, and P&L management.