Loca Loka appoints Rohit Srinivasan as Head of Marketing

New Delhi: Loca Loka has expanded its leadership team with three senior appointments across marketing, sales and logistics. Rohit Srinivasan has joined as Head of Marketing, Rajesh Israni as Head of Sales, and Ritesh Singh as Supply Chain and Logistics Manager.

The appointments come as the tequila category continues to grow at a faster pace than the wider global spirits industry.

Srinivasan, who has over a decade of experience in consumer marketing, will be responsible for developing Loca Loka’s brand identity and global campaigns. Israni, with more than three decades in sales and marketing for international alcobev brands, will focus on distribution networks and market expansion. Singh brings more than 15 years of expertise in supply chain operations and will oversee logistics and compliance as the company expands internationally.

Speaking on the new appointments, Rajiv Ghumman, Global Business Head, Loca Loka, said:

“At Loca Loka, we believe in blending cultures, ideas and expertise to create something extraordinary. Bringing Rohit, Rajesh and Ritesh into the fold, we are merging deep-rooted expertise with bold, fresh perspectives to supercharge our global expansion. Together, we’re not just building a brand but telling a cross-cultural story that resonates with today’s globally curious consumer.”

The company has recently extended its U.S. distribution to Nevada, Washington DC, Maryland, and Massachusetts, with an India launch planned for Q4 2025 through selected cities and duty-free outlets. Southeast Asia is also identified as a key growth region. The company also raised $12.5 million from a Singapore-based family office earlier this year to support research, product development and international rollout.

According to industry projections, the global tequila market is expected to rise from $13.5 billion in 2024 to $24.2 billion by 2029, with premium tequila forecast to triple to $12.4 billion by 2033.