ABND bags communication design mandate for Lloyds Metals and Energy

New Delhi: ABND, an Indian branding agency, has been awarded the communication design mandate for Lloyds Metals and Energy, a player in India’s metals and mining sector.
This partnership aims to enhance Lloyds' brand identity and communication efforts as the company strengthens its focus on maximising value for its stakeholders and expanding its market presence.
“We’re excited to work with ABND on our Branding mandate,” said Madhur Gupta, Executive Promoter Director of Lloyds Metals and Energy. “Their expertise in B2B branding aligns perfectly with our growth objectives and commitment to delivering value for our stakeholders,” he added.
Kunal Vora, Founder-Partner of ABND, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Lloyds Metals and Energy, and bring our creative and strategic insights to the brand. Together, we aim to build a brand narrative that resonates with their industry leadership.”
Further details on the scope of the collaboration will be revealed in the coming months.