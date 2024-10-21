Lloyd announces Vijay Sethupathi as brand ambassador for Tamil Naidu

New Delhi: Lloyd, a consumer durables brand from Havells India, has joined hands with actor, Vijay Sethupathi, for its new campaign. This partnership aims to help Lloyd connect more closely with customers in Tamil Nadu.

The new campaign focuses on Lloyd’s innovative products that address local preferences and are built to withstand Tamil Nadu’s unique climatic and lifestyle needs, from energy-efficient air conditioners to washing machines designed to handle diverse fabric needs.

Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Executive Director, Havells India, said, “Tamil Nadu is a strategically important market for us, and we’re constantly looking for ways to deepen our presence here. By partnering with a celebrated figure like Vijay Sethupathi, we are confident in enhancing Lloyd’s visibility, brand awareness and establishing a stronger connect with the people of that region. We have an exciting lineup of products coming up and with this collaboration we are sure to make a significant impact in this key market.”

The campaign will be promoted across digital, social media, print, and outdoor platforms.