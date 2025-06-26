Advertisment

Livpure scouts for social media agency

The company seeks partners to manage high-volume content and support product launches across multiple business channels

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Livpure is on the lookout for social media agencies to manage its growing content and campaign requirements.

Vidur Kalra, who is part of the brand marketing team at Livpure, shared the update on LinkedIn.

According to his post, the company is seeking partners capable of handling a high volume of content and providing support for product launches across multiple business channels.

View the LinkedIn post:
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/vidurkalra_closing-in-on-entries-will-only-be-responding-activity-7343544529678979072-Zaee

