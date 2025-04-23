Livguard appoints Sameer Nagpal as MD & CEO

Mumbai: Livguard, an energy storage and solar solutions brand under the SAR Group, has announced the appointment of Sameer Nagpal as its new Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With over three decades of experience across industries, Nagpal will help accelerate the company’s position in the energy storage and solar solutions industry.

Before joining Livguard, Nagpal held key leadership roles at organisations such as Dalmia Bharat, Shalimar Paints, Trane Technologies, ZICOM Electronic Security Systems, and Carrier Corporation.

Talking about his appointment as MD & CEO, Livguard, Nagpal said, “I am excited to join this company at a time when the energy industry is undergoing a fundamental shift. Our commitment to providing cutting-edge energy solutions is unwavering. My vision for the future of energy solutions is rooted in Livguard’s core values of innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity. I am committed to building strong teams that will make Livguard’s innovative solutions more accessible to Indian households and businesses.”

“We welcome Sameer Nagpal as our new MD & CEO,” shared Rakesh Malhotra, Founder of SAR Group. “Sameer’s leadership and proven ability to drive transformative growth align perfectly with our vision. A strong advocate of people-first leadership, Sameer will enable Livguard to embark on a journey of sustainable success. His experience and strategic mindset make him an ideal fit to lead Livguard into its next phase of growth, as we continue to shape the future of energy solutions for customers around the world.”