Liqvd Asia appoints Anasuya Chaudhuri-Ghosh as Independent Director

Mumbai: Liqvd Asia, a digital advertising agency, has appointed Anasuya Chaudhuri-Ghosh as an Independent Director to its Board.

Her appointment aligns with Liqvd Asia’s vision of strengthening board-level objectivity, fostering long-term stakeholder value, promoting gender diversity, and integrating forward-thinking perspectives into its leadership ecosystem.

Chaudhuri-Ghosh began her career at LIC of India and has held senior leadership roles at Birla Sun Life Insurance, AMP Sanmar Life, Reliance Nippon Life, IndiaFirst Life, and Edelweiss Tokio Life. Additionally, she has gained consulting experience with Loop Health, Livwell Asia, India Insurtech Association and SEBI registered - YAN Angel Fund.

She currently serves as Head – Marketing at Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance (SUD Life), leading marketing and digital innovation. This appointment is undertaken in her personal capacity, remaining entirely independent of her current role at SUD Life.

Arnab Mitra, Founder, Liqvd Asia, said, “We are delighted to welcome Anu to the Board as an Independent Director. Her expertise in strategic leadership, digital transformation, and business operations will bring invaluable perspectives to our governance framework. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey as we continue to scale with integrity, innovation, and a future-focused vision.”

Chaudhuri-Ghosh said, “I’m excited to join the Board of Liqvd Asia and I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to drive strategic growth, strengthen governance frameworks, and contribute to creating meaningful, long-term value for all stakeholders.”