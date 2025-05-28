Lintas Live President Ameer Ismail moves on

New Delhi: After a 28-year journey with the MullenLowe Lintas Group, Ameer Ismail has announced that he will be stepping down from his role as President, Lintas Live.

Ismail has been synonymous with Lintas Live’s (formerly known as LinOpinion) growth and evolution over the past three decades.

He joined Lintas in 1996 and has been recognised as one of the longest serving PR agency heads in the industry.

Ismail has held multiple leadership positions across the group, joined the Lowe Lintas management committee in 2008 and led different agency brands like dCell, Advent and Lintertainment.

He was later instrumental in establishing a joint venture with Golin, where he was invited to join the Golin Global Leadership Group in 2014.

In 2018, he was appointed Chief Growth Officer of PointNine Lintas while continuing as President of the PR business.

Ismail will work closely with the MullenLowe Lintas leadership over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.

Ismail said, “I’ve had a dream run at Lintas—benefiting from rich learnings across disciplines and functions. The future of PR and communications is immensely exciting, and emerging technologies like AI will offer an entirely new canvas of opportunities. My next move will embrace these possibilities and build on the experience I’ve gained along the way.”