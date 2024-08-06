LinkMyDeals launches tools for affiliate marketing

Delhi: LinkMyDeals has launched a new suite of free tools aimed to enhance affiliate marketing operations.
The Affiliate Campaign Directory aims to provide access to active affiliate programs and campaigns from any ecommerce company in the world. It examines more than 90 affiliate networks and store’s own programs, providing information on affiliate commissions, audience demographics, and store metadata.
The Deeplink generator aims to enable users to generate links to these networks using their own affiliate IDs in a single window, to ensure they receive 100% revenue.
The Redirect checker examines URL routes to ensure that links function properly, while the URL Encoder/Decoder aims to make it easier to encode and decode URLs for proper link formatting and operation.
Kamil Khan, CTO and Director of Sellergize, said, “We are excited to introduce these free tools to the affiliate marketing community. Our goal is to make the daily operations of affiliate marketers easier and more efficient. By providing these resources for free, we hope to empower marketers to achieve greater success with less hassle.”