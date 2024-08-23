LinkedIn appoints Kumaresh Pattabiraman as India manager and product head

Delhi: LinkedIn has appointed Kumaresh Pattabiraman as India manager and product head, replacing Ashutosh Gupta, who left in April for Avataar Venture Partners.

Pattabiraman, with LinkedIn since 2013, has enhanced features like Search and Feed and introduced new tools like Profile Video and Career Breaks.

With over 15 years of experience, including at Microsoft on Bing, Pattabiraman will lead LinkedIn's second-largest market, India, which has over 135 million members.

Globally, LinkedIn boasts over a billion users and reported $15 billion in revenue for fiscal 2023.