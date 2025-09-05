LinkedIn appoints Heather Freeland as first Chief Brand Officer

New Delhi: LinkedIn has appointed Heather Hopkins Freeland as its first Chief Brand Officer, tasked with overseeing global Brand and Consumer Marketing.

Before this, Freeland has worked across Adobe, Meta, and Lyft.

She wrote on LinkedIn, “I’ve been a member of LinkedIn for as long as I can remember, and I’ve been a fan of the brand just as long. It’s a brand that stands for helping people discover their perfect job, find the information and connections they need to be successful, build their skills, and grow their business.” She added a personal note: “Fun fact: I actually got my job at Lyft by replying to a job listing on LinkedIn.”

Freeland joins LinkedIn from Adobe, where she served as Chief Brand Officer from 2022 to 2025, leading global brand marketing, strategy, and integrated campaigns.

Prior to Adobe, Freeland spent over seven years at Meta as Head of Global Marketing Communications, where she founded “The Guild,” an in-house creative and digital agency that brought Facebook’s B2B brand to life across channels.

Her earlier roles include Vice President of Marketing at Lyft, where she integrated brand and growth marketing to drive sustained user engagement, and senior positions at Digitas, MTV Networks Digital, and Gilt City.

Based in Menlo Park, California, Freeland holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a degree from the University of Virginia.

She serves on Spotify’s marketing advisory council and Ridge Ventures’ CMO Advisory Council