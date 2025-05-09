Limelight appoints Rupali Shrivastava as CMO

New Delhi: Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds has appointed Rupali Shrivastava as Chief Marketing Officer.

Shrivastava will focus on accelerating brand growth, expanding consumer reach, and driving deeper engagement in the rapidly growing lab-grown diamond space.

Shrivastava has experience in retail and brand marketing and has led consumer-centric strategies across brands, including Malabar Gold and Diamonds and Rio Tinto.

She has experience with digital-first brand strategy and has an understanding of consumer behaviour and the fine jewellery retail landscape.

“The lab-grown diamond industry is witnessing exponential global interest, driven by conscious consumers who are seeking sustainable, high-quality diamonds without compromise,” said Shrivastava. “Limelight stands at the forefront of this transformation in India, and I’m excited to build on this momentum, bringing in fresh storytelling, digital depth, and retail excellence that aligns with what today’s consumers truly care about.”

Pooja Madhavan

Pooja Madhavan, Managing Director, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, said, "In the current phase of the brand in terms of scale and tapping into the large opportunity ahead of us, it is imperative that we continue to add exceptional talent at every level of the organisation. Shrivastava’s understanding of premium retail, her sharp consumer lens, and her experience in building disruptive category-defining companies make her a great fit for Limelight. Her experience at the intersection of global strategy and local nuance will be key as we scale the brand in India and internationally."