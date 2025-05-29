Limca crosses Rs 2,800 crore revenue mark in 2024

New Delhi: Limca, the lime and lemon-flavoured beverage under Coca-Cola India’s portfolio, has exceeded the Rs 2,800-crore revenue in 2024, driven by its growing presence across both rural and urban markets.

In a statement issued by the company, Coca-Cola India noted that the brand, which has been part of its offerings since 1993, is seeing strong double-digit growth in several northern states, including Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. The growth spans across traditional trade channels as well as newer retail formats.

Originally launched in 1971, Limca has long been positioned as part of Coca-Cola’s sparkling beverage range in India. The company said demand for the drink continues to rise across different market segments, contributing to the brand’s recent performance.

Coca-Cola India currently lists Thums Up, Sprite, and Maaza as billion-dollar brands within its domestic portfolio. Thums Up, according to the company, is nearing the USD 2 billion revenue mark.

Limca, along with Thums Up and Maaza, was among the Indian beverage brands acquired from Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Bisleri in 1993 when Coca-Cola re-entered the Indian market after a 16-year hiatus. The acquisition also included legacy brands like Gold Spot.

Commenting on the brand's trajectory, Vinay Nair, Vice President, Franchise Operations for Developing Markets at Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Our success is anchored in a simple but powerful playbook – innovating products that cater to evolving consumer needs, expanding distribution to both urban and rural India, and executing marketing campaigns that connect passion and purpose.”

Limca was recently introduced in the hydration category with the launch of Limca GlucoCharge, a drink containing glucose and electrolytes. The campaign for the product featured Olympic athlete Neeraj Chopra.

Coca-Cola India’s beverage portfolio also includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Thums Up, Fanta, Maaza, Minute Maid juices, and Honest Tea.