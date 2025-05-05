LifeWear India appoints Jijith Nedungottur Somasundaran as CEO

New Delhi: LifeWear India, an orthopaedic soft goods and mobility solutions provider, has appointed Jijith Nedungottur Somasundaran as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2025.

Somasundaran has 30+ years of experience across sales, marketing, and business development.

In his new role, he will be responsible for strengthening LifeWear's market presence in India and globally, except the US, and driving the company’s next phase of growth.

"We're thrilled to have Somasundaran on board," said Alfredo Poncio, President and Global CEO, LifeWear Technologies. "I am confident that we will achieve significant milestones together."

Somasundaran said, "It is an honour to lead LifeWear Technologies India. The brand enjoys a strong global reputation for innovation and quality, and I see tremendous potential for growth in India. With MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador, we aim to build greater trust and a deeper emotional connection with consumers. I believe we have the right products, the right team, and the right momentum to establish LifeWear as a leading name in healthcare and wellness across the country."