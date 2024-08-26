Licious's Santosh Hegde joins Atlys as Marketing Head

Delhi: Santosh Hegde, former vice-president of marketing at Licious, has joined Atlys as the head of marketing.

Prior to this, he had joined Licious in January 2022, and had been with the company for more than two and a half years. He was associated with Disney+ Hotstar for more than three years. Prior to that, he served Marico for seven years where he was the Brand Manager for Parachute Master Brand.