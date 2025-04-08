LIA announces names of 2025 jury presidents

Mumbai: London International Awards (LIA) is open for entries for its 40th show. This year, 18 jury presidents will be presiding over 30 Categories at Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas dedicated to excellence in creativity in 2025.



Included in this year’s lineup of jury presidents will be Linda Cronin, EVP Global Media, Monks, who will preside over the inaugural creativity in media competition. As the show is created for creatives, the jury will be looking to award work that raises standards in the context of media, where inspiring media ideas and innovative channels take center stage.



Linda Cronin said, “Media performance and digital growth have become increasingly reliant on thumb-stopping creatives, and it's leading to more collaboration than ever before between media buyers, designers and creative strategists. I'm honored to be part of the jury panel for LIA's 2025 creativity in media to help recognize creative excellence that is making media more effective and more impactful on the bottom line.”



Each year, LIA assembles the best creative people, who themselves, are highly awarded people, to judge. Barbara Levy, President of LIA, said, “We take great care in inviting the best people to judge as it is a big responsibility. These are highly respected industry leaders who create and look at ideas all the time, so they can distinguish between mediocre, good and excellent work in terms of creativity.”

The 2025 Jury Presidents:

Ambient & Activation | Billboard | Poster | Print

Chaka Sobhani, President / Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide



Audio & Radio

Sbu Sitole, Chief Creative Officer, The Odd Number, Johannesburg



Branded Content and Branded Entertainment

Javier Campopiano, Global Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup & McCann



Creative Strategy

Sandi Preston, Chief Strategy Officer, Translation - Division of United Masters, Brooklyn



Creativity In B2B and Transformative Business Impact

Gavin Chimes, Chief Creative Officer, Howatson+Company, Sydney



Creativity In Media

Linda Cronin, EVP Global Media, Monks



Creativity In PR

Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman



Design and Package Design

Thomas Mueller, Global Head of Design / Chief Design Officer, EMEA, Accenture Song



Digital and Use of Social Media & Influencers

Samira Ansari, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy NY



Evolution and Creative Use of Data

Gabriel Schmitt, Global Chief Creative Officer, Grey



Health & Wellness

Stephanie Berman, Global Chief Creative Officer, The Bloc



Health & Wellness-Craft and Pharma & Medical-Craft

Steve Martin, Creative Director – EMEA & Global, Syneos Health



Integration and Direct

Chris Beresford-Hill, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, BBDO



Music & Sound

Lucas Sfair, CEO / Head of Audio, Bumblebeat, São Paulo



Non-Traditional

Marco Venturelli, Global CEO / CCO Leo | CEO / CCO Publicis Conseil | CCO Publicis Groupe France



Pharma & Medical

Collette Douaihy, Global Chief Creative Officer, Health, Dentsu Health



Production & Post-Production and Music Video

Paul Hunter, Co-Founder, PRETTYBIRD



TV & Cinema and Online Film

Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer, Havas London