Lenskart tells Delhi High Court Titan trademark use is accidental

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has disposed of a trademark infringement suit filed by Titan Company against eyewear retailer Lenskart, after the latter stated that its use of Titan’s trademarks and associated metatags was inadvertent, according to the report.

Representing Lenskart, Advocate Nishchal Anand told Justice Amit Bansal that the company had no intention of infringing Titan’s registered trademarks. He also submitted that all references to Titan, TitanEye+, and Fastrack had been removed from the company’s website and metatags.

The suit was brought by Titan, which alleged that Lenskart was misusing its brand names and metatags, terms embedded in a website to influence search engine visibility—thereby infringing on its intellectual property and potentially misleading consumers.

Titan had sought a permanent injunction to restrain Lenskart from further unauthorised use or passing off of its trademarks.

Taking Lenskart’s statement into account, the Court passed a consent decree. “In view of the aforesaid statement, the defendants do not wish to contest the present suit. Binding the defendants to the aforesaid statement, the suit is decreed,” Justice Bansal ordered.