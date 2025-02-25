lendingplate appoints Ankur Koul as CMO

New Delhi: Unifinz Capital India (formerly known as Shree Worstex), aka lendingplate, a digital lending NBFC, has announced the appointment of Ankur Koul as the Chief Marketing Officer.

Koul brings expertise in digital marketing, strategic planning, and campaign management.

He will head lendingplate’s marketing initiatives, with a focus on business expansion, customer acquisition, and brand development.

Previously, he served as Associate Director, Digital Marketing at PayU.

Additionally, he served as Online Marketing Manager, Lenskart and Digital Account Manager, Google.

He also managed high-ROI SEM and display marketing campaigns at Jabong.

Sagar Gogawat and Srikanta Khatei have also joined the company as the Chief Business Officer and the Chief Technology Officer respectively.

Kaushik Chatterjee, CEO, lendingplate (UCIL), commented "At lendingplate, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and bringing in the right leadership is key to that vision. Koul’s expertise in business strategy, marketing innovation, and cutting-edge technology will drive our mission to make financial solutions more accessible, seamless, and impactful,"

“With significant expertise in business strategy, digital marketing, and technology-driven transformation, Koul’s leadership is set to drive lendingplate’s mission of redefining digital lending and financial accessibility across India.” he added.