LEGO® Group and Ample Group open LEGO® store in South India

New Delhi: The LEGO® Group, in collaboration with Ample Group, has opened LEGO® Certified Store in South India. Located at Orion Mall in Bengaluru, the new outlet follows the launch of the brand’s first certified store in Delhi NCR, which drew over 100,000 visitors in its opening month.

Bengaluru’s store marks the next step in LEGO®’s physical retail expansion in India and is expected to serve as a regional draw for consumers from cities such as Mysuru, Coimbatore, Chennai, Madurai and Mangalore.

The store features installations including a Build-a-mini station, a Pick-a-Brick wall, model showcases and theme-based zones across Marvel Superheroes, Technic, Harry Potter, City, Ninjago, Star Wars, and others. The store will also retail more than 250 LEGO® sets that are exclusive to certified stores in India.

“This launch is not just a store opening – it’s a celebration of creativity, imagination, and community. LEGO® bricks have been a part of millions of childhoods around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the world’s favourite toy brand closer to families and fans in South India. With the strategic positioning and the unique catchment around Orion Mall, we expect the store to be a place of celebratory experiences and a destination for LEGO® fans of all ages,” said Rajesh Narang, Founder & CEO, Ample Group.

LEGO® India’s General Manager, Bhavana Mandon, noted the positive response from the Delhi NCR store, which influenced the decision to expand further. “India is a dynamic and exciting market for the LEGO® Group and we are excited to increase our retail presence in the country with the Ample group. The reception to the first LEGO® certified store in Delhi NCR was exceptionally heartening for us to see and only re-enforced our belief that India has enough LEGO® love to welcome more certified stores in the country.

With our Bengaluru store, we ... start expanding our retail footprint in some of the biggest metros! Bengaluru has always been home to an exceptionally strong community of kids who love the LEGO® brand as well as Adult LEGO® Fans – and we hope to add many more enthusiasts to this mix – by bringing some of our most awaited global launches, experiential events & in-store exclusives for kids, parents & adult fans alike!”

Commenting on the collaboration, Sunil Munshi, COO – Retail, Brigade Group, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Ample Group and the iconic LEGO brand on a journey that brings joy, learning, and creativity to families across India. This store launch at Orion Mall marks a significant milestone, seamlessly blending the LEGO Group’s globally recognised brand values. The timing aligns with India’s robust economic outlook, with a projected 6.5% growth in 2025 driven by rising consumer demand, making it a prime market for global retail expansion.”