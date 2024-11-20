Lectrix unveils new logo

New Delhi: Lectrix, the e-mobility arm of SAR Group, unveiled a new logo that symbolises the brand’s evolution.

This marks the beginning of Phase 2 for Lectrix as it gears up to redefine the EV landscape.

The new logo, bathed in a red hue, highlights the brand’s passion and action-oriented approach. Red embodies the drive that fuels Lectrix’s journey.

At the centre of this new identity are two boomerangs, elegantly intertwined to symbolise the dynamic balance of power and innovation that propels Lectrix forward. Together, they represent the company’s precision in driving sustainable mobility into the future.

The themes of “Passion,” “Power,” and “innovation” are at the core of this transformation, resonating deeply with the values that Lectrix embodies.

Pritesh Talwar, President, EV Business, Lectrix EV, said, “We take immense pride in leading the innovation for EV solutions in India. This new logo is a powerful statement of who we are and where we’re headed. The bold red reflects our passion for creating cutting-edge solutions, while the boomerangs symbolise the innovative synergy that drives us forward. As we step into this new phase, our commitment to delivering unmatched performance and sustainable mobility remains steadfast.”