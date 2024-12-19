Lectrix EV names Dish TV’s former Group CEO Anil Dua as Co-Founder

New Delhi: Lectrix EV, the e-mobility arm of SAR Group, has appointed Anil Dua as Co-Founder, effective immediately.

Most recently, Dua served as the Group CEO of Dish TV.

Prior to Dish TV, Dua held pivotal roles at OTE Group in Oman, Hero MotoCorp, Unilever, and Gillette.

He is an IIT Delhi alumnus with an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

Rakesh Malhotra, Founder, SAR Group said, “Dua’s calm and focused demeanour, combined with his passion for operational excellence and brand building, makes him a transformative force in any organisation. His remarkable ability to lead with clarity and purpose has set new benchmarks in every role he has undertaken. At Lectrix, we are excited to leverage his strategic vision and unparalleled experience to redefine the future of electric mobility and propel us toward our goal of becoming a leader in sustainable transportation. His focus on driving growth, innovation, and operational rigour aligns perfectly with our mission.

Dua said, “I am excited to join Lectrix EV at a time when the electric mobility revolution is taking shape. With its cutting-edge technology and a vision for a greener future, Lectrix has immense potential to redefine urban mobility. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth, innovation, and customer-centric solutions in this fast-evolving industry.”