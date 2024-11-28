Leander Paes’ Flying Man Ventures appoints Apurva Sircar as CEO

New Delhi: Flying Man Ventures has appointed Apurva Sircar as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Previously, Sircar was the senior vice-president and head of marketing at Bandhan Bank.

Flying Man Ventures is a company founded by Leander Paes, renowned for its focus on sports, sports education, health and wellness, corporate partnerships, and entertainment.

Before Bandhan Bank, he worked with Ageas Federal Life Insurance as the Head of Brand, Insights, Corp Communications, and digital marketing.

In the past, he has also worked at Birla Sun Life Insurance as Head, Channel Marketing. Prior to that, he was the Brand Manager at Kotak Mahindra Bank.