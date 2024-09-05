LeadSquared and Admitad ink partnership to enhance visibility and reach

Delhi: LeadSquared, a CRM and marketing automation platform, has announced its strategic partnership with Admitad, aimed at expanding its international reach and enhancing its partnership ecosystem.

Admitad will be listing LeadSquared on its platform, assisting with brand deals, and enhancing LeadSquared's visibility. In return, LeadSquared will support Admitad through referrals and exposure in the Indian market.

Speaking about the partnership, Anand Dhand, Head of Alliances and International Markets, LeadSquared, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Admitad as our partner. This collaboration represents a pivotal step in expanding our reach and enhancing our partnership ecosystem. By integrating Admitad's extensive network we are poised to drive significant value for our clients and elevate our brand's visibility on a global scale."

Anna Gidirim, CEO of Admitad, said “Adding LeadSquared to our partner roster is great news for Admitad clients seeking to optimize their programs’ performance. LeadSquared’s marketing automation features can help affiliate advertisers to nurture leads, monitor conversions, manage communications, and automate payouts, thus streamlining the whole affiliate management process. This is precisely the added value we want to deliver to our clients by partnering with the best companies across the whole digital marketing spectrum.”