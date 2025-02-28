Lead Angels rebrands to Lead Invest

New Delhi: Lead Angels, an angel investment network, has announced its rebranding to Lead Invest.

This change reflects the firm’s ongoing focus on late-stage pre-IPO investments, syndications, and next-generation startup investing, as compared to the previous years where they majorly focused on narrow focussed angel investments only.

The brand aims to facilitate exclusive access to high-growth pre-IPO opportunities, helping investors participate in companies before they go public – a segment that has gained substantial traction with lucrative potential returns year-on-year, said Lead Invest in a statement.

Their focus is also to change structured investment vehicles with built-in diversification and risk mitigation capabilities, in a bid to make high-growth opportunities ranging from funding in early stage bright start-ups to pre-IPO companies accessible to their network of investors.

Sushanto Mitra, Founder and CEO, Lead Invest, said, “We at Lead Angels have evolved from a pure angel network to now become a more comprehensive investment solutions provider committed to empowering investors and strengthening India’s private market ecosystem. To reflect this transition, we have rebranded ourselves into Lead Invest nxtgen – aligning with our expanded focus and future-ready nxtgen solutions for startup investing. This repositioning also reflects our commitment to offering contemporary investors access to high-quality opportunities across the entire startup lifecycle spectrum, from early-stage to pre-IPO. Through our platform which allows us to aggregate and deploy capital efficiently, we will continue providing curated investment opportunities across these different growth stages”.

Hanuman Tripathi, Managing Partner - Fintech, Lead Invest, added, “The world of angel investment is transforming. We are observing the shift in investor preferences, over the last few years of a dynamic stock market. Investors are seeing value in tapping the unlisted equity market with an eye on the future with early exits, listings etc.”

As per Lead Invest, the startup ecosystem funding is also going through a sea change itself. The company has numerous funding opportunities from bright start-ups coming where founders have a VC backing them up and there is a definite time frame in which their funding round needs to be completed with the company’s participation.

In this repositioning of the brand and business model, Lead Invest has introduced some key verticals under the aegis of its integrated model including, Lead Invest nxtgen, Lead Pre-IPO and Lead Advisory.

Lead Invest claims to have a network of 500+ investors, invested in close to 100 startups across sectors, and an IRR of ~34%.