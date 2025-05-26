Lay’s virtual fan experience captures cricket enthusiasm at Cyber Hub, Gurugram

New Delhi: In the midst of India’s cricket season, Lay’s organised an interactive fan engagement event on May 23 and 24, at DLF Cyber Hub in Gurugram.

Titled the Virtual Meet & Click Experience, the activation featured digital avatars of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ranbir Kapoor, offering attendees an opportunity to pose for photographs with the life-like visuals of the brand’s ambassadors.

Set up in a public space, the experience attracted cricket and cinema fans who could participate in the interactive installation. The atmosphere included music, crowds, and digital screens displaying the fan photographs, creating a communal setting to celebrate the ongoing cricket fervour.

The initiative was designed to tap into the shared cultural moments that accompany the cricket-watching experience in India, with Lay’s aiming to mirror that sentiment through this engagement.

Saumya Rathor, Marketing Director at Lay’s, PepsiCo India, said, "There’s something truly special about coming together to celebrate the things we love, cricket, and of course, Lay’s! This season, we wanted to give fans a little magic with a chance to feel closer to their favourite celebrities and create memories that would last long after the match was over.”

The brand continues to engage with consumers through various cricket-related activities during the season, with this event being one of several efforts to connect with audiences in physical spaces.