Lay’s brings Messi and Dhoni together for  ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ campaign

New Delhi: What do you get when you mix a football legend, a cricket icon, and a bag of chips? The answer lies in Lay’s latest campaign, ‘No Lay’s, No Game’, starring Lionel Messi and MS Dhoni.

The campaign, conceptualised by Leo Burnett India and shared across Lay’s India’s social media platforms, features a playful interaction between Dhoni and Messi.

It opens with Messi casually juggling a football before flicking it to Dhoni, who surprises everyone with a slick display of footwork.

Both stars hold packs of Lay’s, with Messi clutching the Simply Salted variant and Dhoni sporting the American Style Cream & Onion flavour, all while dressed in Adidas-branded outfits, aligning with Messi’s long-standing association with the brand.

Dhoni, known for introducing football as a warm-up routine in the Indian cricket team, showcased his love for the sport in the ad.

The timing of the initiative is apt, as Dhoni has just reclaimed captaincy for CSK in IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury. The full ad is still under wraps, but the teaser alone has gone viral.