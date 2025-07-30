Laxmipati Sarees signs Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Laxmipati Sarees has announced actor Rashmika Mandanna as its new brand ambassador, coinciding with the launch of a nationwide campaign across television, digital, print, and outdoor platforms starting July 29, 2025. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Shreyansh Innovations.

This partnership launches with a nationwide campaign across TV, digital, print, and outdoor platforms starting July 29, 2025. The campaign will also run ads on the India’s most iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, aiming to capture the target audience on both TV as well as digital (JioHotstar) mediums.

Rashmika Mandanna said, “Sarees carry so much more than just fabric, they hold our stories, tradition, and timeless beauty. Each one reflects a rich cultural legacy, and Laxmipati makes them so easy to wear, light, vibrant, and full of elegance. I’m so happy to be associated with a brand that brings heritage to life with such effortless style.”

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Sarawagi, Managing Director of Laxmipati Sarees, said, “For four decades, Laxmipati Sarees has stood for trust, quality, and elegance. Our vision has always been to create sarees that combine heritage with everyday elegance. With Rashmika joining our journey, we are reaffirming our commitment to stay rooted in Indian tradition while connecting deeply with today’s woman. Her grace and authenticity reflect everything our brand aspires to be.”

Director Manoj Sarawgi added, “This is a proud moment for us. Rashmika brings not just star power, but a natural warmth and relatability that our customers love. Her presence will help us reach new audiences while staying true to our core, creating sarees that are light, beautiful, and truly made for every Indian woman.”

Rakesh Sarawagi, also a Director at the company, said, “Rashmika brings an incredible blend of relatability and glamour, which aligns perfectly with Laxmipati’s appeal. Through this campaign, we’re not just showcasing sarees, we’re narrating the story of the modern Indian woman who embraces tradition with confidence and joy.”

Shreyansh Baid, Founder of Shreyansh Innovations, commented on the creative direction, stating, “This was a special campaign to craft. Laxmipati’s sarees are known for their lightness, fine fabric, and beautiful designs, we wanted to highlight that sensory elegance in every visual. Rashmika’s presence adds a celebratory warmth to the narrative, making the campaign aspirational and authentic at the same time.”

