Laxman Narasimhan steps down as Starbucks global CEO

New Delhi: In a surprise move, struggling multinational coffee chain Starbucks on Tuesday announced the appointment of Brian Niccol as chairman and chief executive officer replacing Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan who is stepping down.

Chipotle CEO Niccol will start in his new role on September 9, the company announced in a press release. Starbucks chief financial officer Rachel Ruggeri will serve as interim CEO until that time, it said.

Niccol, who will be Starbucks’ fourth CEO in just two years, has been leading the Mexican-inspired food chain since 2018.

Mellody Hobson, Starbucks’ new lead independent director, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Starbucks. His phenomenal career speaks for itself. Brian is a culture carrier who brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth. Like all of us at Starbucks, he understands that a remarkable customer experience is rooted in an exceptional partner experience.”

Niccol said, “I am excited to join Starbucks and grateful for the opportunity to help steward this incredible company, alongside hundreds of thousands of devoted partners.”

Narasimhan, 57, is stepping down from his role as CEO and as a member of the Starbucks board with immediate effect.

“During his tenure, he improved the Starbucks partner experience, drove significant innovation in our supply chain, and enhanced our store operations,” the release said.

“On behalf of the board, I want to sincerely thank Laxman for his contributions to Starbucks, and his dedication to our people and brand,” said Hobson.

Narasimhan, who is also leaving the board, took over Starbucks in March 2023 and has seen the coffee chain largely struggle under his purview. Most recently, the chain’s sales dropped 3% globally at stores open for at least a year, including a 2% drop in its home North America market.