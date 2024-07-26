Lavie Luxe expands into luxury perfume market with new fragrances

Delhi: Lavie Luxe has announced the launch of its new category of perfumes. This expansion by the brand extends its luxurious offerings beyond bags and accessories into the world of fragrances.

The new perfume line features four Eau de Parfum (EDP) fragrances:

Lush: A floral and fruity blend with top notes of pear, heart notes of jasmine, and base notes of vanilla.

Lily: A floral and spice combination with top notes of lily, heart notes of rose, and base notes of pink pepper spice.

Lagoon: An aquatic and woody scent with top notes of mandarin orange, heart notes of lavender, and base notes of patchouli.

Love: A citrusy and woody fragrance with top notes of bergamot, heart notes of patchouli, and base notes of woody elements.

Ayush Tainwala, CEO of Lavie Luxe, said, "We are thrilled to introduce our new line of perfumes, which embodies the elegance and sophistication that Lavie Luxe is known for. This launch is a natural extension of our brand, and we are excited to offer our customers a new way to experience luxury. Our commitment to quality and craftsmanship remains unwavering, and we believe our fragrances will set a new standard in the market.”