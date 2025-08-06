Lava MD Sunil Raina accuses JioHotstar of copying #ProudlyIndian tagline

New Delhi: Lava International Managing Director Sunil Raina, has accused JioHotstar, the streaming platform formed by the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, of copying its registered tagline, #ProudlyIndian.

In a LinkedIn post, Raina wrote that Lava created and registered the #ProudlyIndian tagline nearly five years ago to distinguish its brand from Chinese smartphone competitors.

“Recently, I noticed JioHotstar using the same tagline. I’m surprised that a company of their size and reputation would lack originality in this way,” Raina wrote, expressing disappointment at what he perceives as an unauthorized use of Lava’s brand identity.

The accusation gained traction when Jitendra Kushwaha, former Lava executive and current Head of Marketing at Global India, backed Raina’s claims. In a comment on Raina’s post, Kushwaha stated, “#ProudlyIndian stands with Lava Mobile. Original taglines reflect identity—respecting IP rights is essential for fair and ethical branding.”

Other supporters echoed this sentiment online, with one LinkedIn commenter noting, “If #ProudlyIndian is already registered and part of Lava’s brand identity, its unauthorised usage by another major player raises serious questions about originality and respect for intellectual property. Big brands must lead by example, not borrow what others have built with pride and purpose.”

However, some users argued that the phrase “Proudly Indian” is too generic to be exclusively owned. A LinkedIn commenter pointed out, “Lava has registered the tagline ‘Proudly Indian’ under Class 25, and Class 35 is still pending. Since broadcasting services like JioHotstar fall under Class 38, there doesn’t appear to be any trademark infringement in this case.”

Legal experts suggest that the outcome of the dispute could hinge on the specifics of Lava’s trademark registration and the trademark classes involved. While Lava’s #ProudlyIndian tagline is registered for mobile handsets, JioHotstar’s use in the broadcasting and streaming sector may fall under a different class, potentially weakening Lava’s claim.