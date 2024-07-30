Laqshya Media Group gets certified as one of the Happiest Places to Work In India

Delhi: Laqshya Media Group revealed in its media brief that it has officially been certified as one of the Happiest Places to Work in India.

Achieving this certification involved a thorough evaluation of Laqshya Media Group’s workplace wellness, employee involvement, and overall happiness levels. The process, based on employee feedback and satisfaction, included insights from over 250 employees across various divisions such as Laqshya Solutions, Laqshya Live Experiences, Laqshya Hyderabad Airport Media, Laqshya Assets, Inventech, Laqshya Public Relations, Laqshya Digitalabs, and Laqshya Event Capital.

Atul Shrivastava, CEO of Laqshya Media Group, remarked, “While we’ve always focussed on creating Laqshya as one of the most preferred places to work with a smile on the face of every teammate, this certification is a true reflection of our success in achieving our objective. From offering flexible work arrangements to promoting continuous learning and development, we strive to ensure that our team members thrive both personally and professionally. We are happy to be recognised as one of the Happiest Places to Work® in India and remain dedicated to fostering a culture of well-being, positivity, and excellence. Our commitment to our employees' happiness and growth is unwavering, and we look forward to continuing this journey together.”

Namrata Tata, Managing Partner and Co-founder, Happiest Places to Work, added, “Laqshya Media Group has demonstrated exemplary dedication to creating a supportive and appreciative workplace. Their outstanding scores in Gratitude, Acknowledgement and Courage are a clear indicator of their commitment to fostering a culture of recognition and empowerment. We are delighted to certify Laqshya Media Group as one on the Happiest Places to Work and look forward to seeing their continued success in promoting employee well-being.”