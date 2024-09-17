0

Landor reimagines Dharana’s brand identity

Dharana is a luxury retreat nestled in the surroundings of Shillim

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Delhi: Landor, a brand specialist, has re-imagined a new  brand identity for Dharana, a luxury retreat nestled in the surroundings of Shillim. 

Commending Landor for crafting the new brand identity for Dharana, Gavin de Souza, Managing  Director, Writer Realty, said,"We are incredibly proud of the exceptional work done by the team at  Landor in shaping the new brand identity for Dharana. The design perfectly encapsulates our  vision for Dharana as facilitating holistic well-being, where guests can immerse themselves in  nature and experience personal growth and rejuvenation. The intricate details in the design  reflect our commitment to providing a tailored wellness experience for each guest, nurturing a  deep connection with the ecosystem and the true essence of nature. We believe this new brand  identity truly reflects Dharana's prestige as a luxury wellness brand, offering our guests a perfect  blend of peace, tranquillity, and interconnectedness."  

Speaking further on Dharana’s new brand identity, Ronita Mukerjee, Executive Director - Client  Services, Landor India said, “Our objective with the new brand identity for Dharana was to explore  the concept of well-being through a vibrant, engaging, and unique visual representation that  embodies a transformative journey, harmonizing the body, mind, and spirit. The narrative of the  brand centres on the theme of 'The Journey to Conscious Being,' which highlights wellness as a  continuous evolution, offering various pathways at Dharana.” 

