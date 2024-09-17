Landor reimagines Dharana’s brand identity

Delhi: Landor, a brand specialist, has re-imagined a new brand identity for Dharana, a luxury retreat nestled in the surroundings of Shillim.

Commending Landor for crafting the new brand identity for Dharana, Gavin de Souza, Managing Director, Writer Realty, said,"We are incredibly proud of the exceptional work done by the team at Landor in shaping the new brand identity for Dharana. The design perfectly encapsulates our vision for Dharana as facilitating holistic well-being, where guests can immerse themselves in nature and experience personal growth and rejuvenation. The intricate details in the design reflect our commitment to providing a tailored wellness experience for each guest, nurturing a deep connection with the ecosystem and the true essence of nature. We believe this new brand identity truly reflects Dharana's prestige as a luxury wellness brand, offering our guests a perfect blend of peace, tranquillity, and interconnectedness."

Speaking further on Dharana’s new brand identity, Ronita Mukerjee, Executive Director - Client Services, Landor India said, “Our objective with the new brand identity for Dharana was to explore the concept of well-being through a vibrant, engaging, and unique visual representation that embodies a transformative journey, harmonizing the body, mind, and spirit. The narrative of the brand centres on the theme of 'The Journey to Conscious Being,' which highlights wellness as a continuous evolution, offering various pathways at Dharana.”