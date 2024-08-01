Landor elevates Lulu Raghavan to President, APAC

Delhi: Landor announced the promotion of Lulu Raghavan to the role of President, APAC.

Raghavan has been with Landor for 23 years. Throughout her tenure, she has held various roles across several geographies (San Francisco, New York, London and Mumbai). She will remain based in Mumbai and report to Christian Schroeder, Global President of Landor.

Raghavan said, "I am honoured to take on the role of President for the APAC region. This is an exciting time for Landor, and I am eager to build on our strong foundation and continue to drive innovation and growth. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams across APAC to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Christian Schroeder, said, "We are very excited to see Lulu step into the APAC President role. Her extensive experience, dedication, and innovative approach make her the perfect fit to lead the region. I am personally delighted for Lulu, and confident that she will continue to drive growth and excellence across our APAC offices."