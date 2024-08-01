0

Advertisment
Marketing

Landor elevates Lulu Raghavan to President, APAC

Raghavan has been with Landor for 23 years. Throughout her tenure, she has held various roles across several geographies (San Francisco, New York, London and Mumbai)

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
lulu landfor
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

Delhi: Landor announced the promotion of Lulu Raghavan to the role of  President, APAC. 

Raghavan has been with Landor for 23 years. Throughout her tenure, she has held various roles across  several geographies (San Francisco, New York, London and Mumbai). She will remain based in  Mumbai and report to Christian Schroeder, Global President of Landor. 

Raghavan said, "I am honoured to take on the role of President for the APAC region. This is  an exciting time for Landor, and I am eager to build on our strong foundation and continue to drive  innovation and growth. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams across APAC to  deliver exceptional value to our clients." 

Christian Schroeder, said, "We are very excited to see Lulu step into the APAC President role. Her  extensive experience, dedication, and innovative approach make her the perfect fit to lead the  region. I am personally delighted for Lulu, and confident that she will continue to drive growth  and excellence across our APAC offices." 

Landor Associates
Advertisment
 