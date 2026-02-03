New Delhi: Lancôme has announced the appointment of actor Sonam Kapoor as its brand ambassador from India. The development comes as the French luxury beauty brand continues to build its presence in the Indian market, which has seen growing consumer interest driven by cultural influence and evolving beauty preferences.

Kapoor, known for her performances in films such as Neerja, Raanjhanaa and Pad Man, has also been recognised for her presence on international fashion platforms. Over the years, she has been associated with fashion and beauty conversations that bridge Indian identity with global luxury.

Commenting on the association, Sonam Kapoor said, “Lancôme has been part of my beauty journey for many years, ever since I first experienced the brand in Paris. I’ve always admired ambassadors like Julia Roberts, Olivia Rodrigo, and Isabella Rossellini for how they represent beauty with authenticity and purpose, and how they embody a positive and optimistic vision of life.

What I truly appreciate about the brand itself is the thought and research that go into creating products that deliver visible results. Génifique Ultimate Recovery Serum, in particular, has become a part of my routine, it supports skin recovery and resilience, especially during long days and constant travel. To collaborate with Lancôme as its Ambassador from India feels both meaningful and exciting.”

Shrestha Jana, General Manager, L’Oréal Luxe India, said the partnership aligns with the brand’s strategy in the country. “Sonam Kapoor represents a modern, confident voice that aligns strongly with Lancôme’s values. This partnership comes at a significant moment as we continue to deepen our presence in India, a market that plays an important role in shaping the future of luxury beauty. Sonam’s perspective will support how we engage consumers across skincare, beauty, and fragrance, particularly as we strengthen our science-led portfolio.”

Vania Lacascade, Global Brand President of Lancôme, said, “At Lancôme, our mission goes far beyond creating beauty products. We are a French heritage brand driven by innovation, and we are committed to accompanying women at every stage of their lives, celebrating their diversity around the world, and inspiring them to embrace their optimism, confidence, and self-expression. We are proud and delighted to welcome Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to our family of Brand Ambassadors, bringing her modernity, sophistication, and unique cultural perspective to Lancôme.”