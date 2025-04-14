Lamborghini appoints Nidhi Kaistha as India Head

New Delhi: Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini has appointed Nidhi Kaistha as Head of Lamborghini India.

In her new role, Kaistha will oversee sales, marketing and after-sales operations in India, the sixth-largest market in the Asia Pacific region, the automaker said in a statement.

Kaistha has 25+ years of experience across the hospitality, aviation, and automotive industries.

Most recently, she worked at Porsche India as Regional Sales and Pre-Owned Cars Manager, the company said.

She worked in sales performance and customer engagement to drive business.

"Kaistha brings a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, and we are confident that her strategic vision will drive further growth in India," Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director, Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, said.

"India continues to be a market with immense growth potential for Lamborghini, and we look forward to strengthening our presence and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers in the region," he added.

Lamborghini currently operates through three dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, catering to a growing community of enthusiasts and customers.