Lakme unveils anamorphic DOOH campaign for Rouge Bloom collection

New Delhi: Lakme has launched its showstopper Rouge Bloom collection through an Anamorphic Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) campaign in Mumbai.

The Anamorphic DOOH campaign is running exclusively on the Vakola Flyover Digital Billboard, one of the largest digital media assets in Mumbai, with Lakme occupying all available slots.

Managed by Rapport India, the outdoor media arm of IPG Mediabrands India, this campaign targets the audience passing through this prime location.

Strategically launched just ahead of the festive and wedding season, the campaign aims to create high recall for the new Rouge Bloom collection among its target audience.

Lakme said that the 30x30-foot digital billboard at Vakola Flyover was carefully chosen for its size, high-definition display, and prominent location. “Its ability to showcase anamorphic content enhances the overall visual experience, making it an ideal platform for this launch,” the brand added.

The centrepiece of this campaign is the Rouge Bloom Matte Lipstick, which is presented through anamorphic visuals, highlighting its features alongside Lakme’s brand ambassador.