Lahori Zeera maker Archian Foods gets Rs 200 crore funding from Motilal Oswal

New Delhi: Archian Foods, the parent company of the popular beverage brand Lahori Zeera, has raised Rs 200 crore in a primary funding round from Motilal Oswal’s private equity arm.

As per news reprts, the investment, announced on May 7, 2025, values Archian Foods at Rs 2,800 crore, a threefold increase from its 2022 valuation of Rs 700-750 crore.

Founded in 2017 by Saurabh Munjal, Saurabh Bhutna, and Nikhil Doda, Archian Foods has carved a niche in the Indian beverage market with its Lahori brand, offering traditional flavors such as Lahori Zeera, Lahori Nimboo, Lahori Shikanji, and Kacha Aam.

The company’s flagship product, Lahori Zeera, has gained a strong foothold, particularly in northern India, competing with global giants like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and domestic player Parle Agro.

The fresh capital will fuel Archian’s expansion into new markets, enhance its production capacity, and support aggressive marketing campaigns to reach a broader audience.

According to regulatory filings accessed from the Registrar of Companies, Archian Foods issued 4,997 Series B preference shares at Rs 4,00,252 each to raise the Rs 200 crore.

Post-allotment, Motilal Oswal holds a 7.14% stake in the company, while existing investor Verlinvest’s shareholding has diluted from 21.17% to 19.64%, and the founders’ stake has reduced from 76.21% to 70.76%.

The company is reportedly in advanced stages of raising a larger Rs 400-450 crore round, with potential participation from investors like the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Peak XV Partners, which could further boost its valuation to Rs 2,500-2,700 crore.

Archian Foods’ revenue has climbed from Rs 38 crore in FY22 to Rs 316 crore in FY24, and profits have risen from Rs 3 crore to Rs 23 crore over the same period. The company is on track to achieve Rs 550-600 crore in revenue in FY25, driven by strong consumer demand and an expanding distribution network. Its manufacturing facility, spanning 1,50,000 square feet, produces nearly 1 million bottles monthly, and partnerships with retailers and quick-commerce platforms are set to accelerate sales.