Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025 unveils list of jury

New Delhi: Kyoorius has announced the jury for the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025.

Each jury member is selected based on their expertise, experience, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity.

Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder and CEO, Kyoorius, said, “The Kyoorius Creative Awards have always stood for integrity and creative excellence. We take the time to get the jury right, ensuring an inclusive panel that truly represents the breadth of talent in the industry. With diverse perspectives coming together, we’re excited to see how this year’s jury upholds our commitment to recognising work that truly leaves its mark.”

The list of the overall jury, by the disciplines they’ll be judging, includes:

Integrated, Commerce, Media, PR, B2B:

Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson, McCann Worldgroup

Sandipan Bhattacharyya, CCO - SA and Managing Director - India, Grey Worldwide India

Hephzibah Pathak, Executive Chairperson, Ogilvy India

Vikram Pandey, CCO, Leo India

Kavita Chaturvedi, CEO– Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods Division

Theresa Ong, Head of Creative Shop, SEA and India, Meta

Aalap Desai, Co-Founder and CCO, tgthr

Gautam Reghunath, Co-Founder and CEO, Talented

Prajato Guha Thakurta, Co-Founder and CCO, Manja

Branded Content, Gaming, Direct, Experimental:

Paul Nagy, CCO - APAC, VML

Jung A Kim, CCO, Innocean Worldwide

Vasudha Misra, President, MullenLowe Lintas Group

Umma Saini, CCO, Schbang

Shriram Iyer, Co-Founder, ZeroFifty Mediaworks

Giamaria Fernandes, NCD - West, Dentsu Creative Webchutney

Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder and CCO, Fundamental

Hemant Sharma, Executive Creative Director (Copy), Ogilvy India

Kali Sayak Mukherjee, Creative Marketing Head, Amazon Prime Video India

Digital + Social + Tech, Digital Craft:

Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe SA and Chairman, Leo, SA

Binaifer Dulani, Creative and Founding Partner, Talented

Julie Jihyun Kang, CEO and Managing Partner, Serviceplan Korea

Kartikeya Tiwari, Digital Creative Partner, FCB Group India

Shikha Gupta, Independent Creative Director, Self-employed

Ajeet Shukla, NCD, Dentsu Creative Webchutney West

Pooja Ambulkar, Creative Director, Accenture GN Song

Sidharth Singh, Sr Manager - Countlines and Gifting, Mondelez India

Soven Mandal, ECD, Mediamonks India

Film, Broadcast:

Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India

Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head, Godrej Creative Lab

Kalpesh Patankar, Group CCO - VML India, VML

Adarsh Atal, Group CCO, Tilt Brand Solutions

Garima Khandelwal, Founder and Creative Director, BusyPeople

Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India

Roshni Kavina, NCD, Saatchi & Saatchi India

Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head, Sparkling Flavours, India and Southwest Asia, The Coca Cola Company

Veronica Copestake, Creative Director, DDB Aotearoa

Film Craft:

Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner and CCO, Enormous

Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group

Afshan Hussain Shaikh, Director and Founder, Not Bad Films

Akanksha Seda, Director, Good Morning Film

Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Founder and Director, Oink Films

Surya Balakrishnan, Co-Founder and Director, Footloose Films

Aakash Bhatia, Co-Founder and Director, LoudMouth

Dilshara Jayamanna, CCO and Film Director, DEFY

Rajay Singh, Film Director and Founder, Think Tank Group of Companies (SEA)

Press, Outdoor, Radio + Audio, Regional, Industry Craft:

Surjo Dutt, CCO, Dentsu Creative India

Mayur Hola, VP Brand, Swiggy

Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO, Famous Innovations

Suchitra Gahlot, NCD, FCB Ulka

Shruthi Subramaniam, Sr Creative Director, BBDO India

Chockalingam S, Co-Founder & Director, Opn Advertising

Nilay Moonje, Creative Head and ECD, Sideways

Yash Kulshresth, Co-Founder and CCO, ^a t o m network

Yash Modi, Copywriter and Senior Creative Director, VML

Health and Pharma:

Geet Rathi, Independent Creative Director and Design Director, Self-employed

Praful Akali, MD, Medulla Communications

Juneston Mathana, ECD, Ogilvy

Lyndon Louis, ECD, McCann Health India

Sachin Talwalkar, CCO, Havas Life India

Creativity for Good, Zee Equality Award:

Anupama Ramaswamy, Jt MD and CCO, Havas Creative India

Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi

Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer and Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group

Harshada Menon, ECD, DDB India

Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis India

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India

Yatnesh Pandey, VP-Marketing, Greenply Industries

Judging is set to begin on April 24, 2025. The winners will be announced at the Kyoorius Creative Awards Night on May 24, 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.

Entries to the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025 are currently open.