Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025 unveils list of jury

New Delhi: Kyoorius has announced the jury for the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025.
Each jury member is selected based on their expertise, experience, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity.
Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder and CEO, Kyoorius, said, “The Kyoorius Creative Awards have always stood for integrity and creative excellence. We take the time to get the jury right, ensuring an inclusive panel that truly represents the breadth of talent in the industry. With diverse perspectives coming together, we’re excited to see how this year’s jury upholds our commitment to recognising work that truly leaves its mark.”
The list of the overall jury, by the disciplines they’ll be judging, includes:
Integrated, Commerce, Media, PR, B2B:
Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson, McCann Worldgroup
Sandipan Bhattacharyya, CCO - SA and Managing Director - India, Grey Worldwide India
Hephzibah Pathak, Executive Chairperson, Ogilvy India
Vikram Pandey, CCO, Leo India
Kavita Chaturvedi, CEO– Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods Division
Theresa Ong, Head of Creative Shop, SEA and India, Meta
Aalap Desai, Co-Founder and CCO, tgthr
Gautam Reghunath, Co-Founder and CEO, Talented
Prajato Guha Thakurta, Co-Founder and CCO, Manja
Branded Content, Gaming, Direct, Experimental:
Paul Nagy, CCO - APAC, VML
Jung A Kim, CCO, Innocean Worldwide
Vasudha Misra, President, MullenLowe Lintas Group
Umma Saini, CCO, Schbang
Shriram Iyer, Co-Founder, ZeroFifty Mediaworks
Giamaria Fernandes, NCD - West, Dentsu Creative Webchutney
Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder and CCO, Fundamental
Hemant Sharma, Executive Creative Director (Copy), Ogilvy India
Kali Sayak Mukherjee, Creative Marketing Head, Amazon Prime Video India
Digital + Social + Tech, Digital Craft:
Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe SA and Chairman, Leo, SA
Binaifer Dulani, Creative and Founding Partner, Talented
Julie Jihyun Kang, CEO and Managing Partner, Serviceplan Korea
Kartikeya Tiwari, Digital Creative Partner, FCB Group India
Shikha Gupta, Independent Creative Director, Self-employed
Ajeet Shukla, NCD, Dentsu Creative Webchutney West
Pooja Ambulkar, Creative Director, Accenture GN Song
Sidharth Singh, Sr Manager - Countlines and Gifting, Mondelez India
Soven Mandal, ECD, Mediamonks India
Film, Broadcast:
Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India
Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head, Godrej Creative Lab
Kalpesh Patankar, Group CCO - VML India, VML
Adarsh Atal, Group CCO, Tilt Brand Solutions
Garima Khandelwal, Founder and Creative Director, BusyPeople
Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India
Roshni Kavina, NCD, Saatchi & Saatchi India
Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head, Sparkling Flavours, India and Southwest Asia, The Coca Cola Company
Veronica Copestake, Creative Director, DDB Aotearoa
Film Craft:
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner and CCO, Enormous
Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group
Afshan Hussain Shaikh, Director and Founder, Not Bad Films
Akanksha Seda, Director, Good Morning Film
Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Founder and Director, Oink Films
Surya Balakrishnan, Co-Founder and Director, Footloose Films
Aakash Bhatia, Co-Founder and Director, LoudMouth
Dilshara Jayamanna, CCO and Film Director, DEFY
Rajay Singh, Film Director and Founder, Think Tank Group of Companies (SEA)
Press, Outdoor, Radio + Audio, Regional, Industry Craft:
Surjo Dutt, CCO, Dentsu Creative India
Mayur Hola, VP Brand, Swiggy
Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO, Famous Innovations
Suchitra Gahlot, NCD, FCB Ulka
Shruthi Subramaniam, Sr Creative Director, BBDO India
Chockalingam S, Co-Founder & Director, Opn Advertising
Nilay Moonje, Creative Head and ECD, Sideways
Yash Kulshresth, Co-Founder and CCO, ^a t o m network
Yash Modi, Copywriter and Senior Creative Director, VML
Health and Pharma:
Geet Rathi, Independent Creative Director and Design Director, Self-employed
Praful Akali, MD, Medulla Communications
Juneston Mathana, ECD, Ogilvy
Lyndon Louis, ECD, McCann Health India
Sachin Talwalkar, CCO, Havas Life India
Creativity for Good, Zee Equality Award:
Anupama Ramaswamy, Jt MD and CCO, Havas Creative India
Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi
Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer and Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group
Harshada Menon, ECD, DDB India
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis India
Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India
Yatnesh Pandey, VP-Marketing, Greenply Industries
Judging is set to begin on April 24, 2025. The winners will be announced at the Kyoorius Creative Awards Night on May 24, 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.
Entries to the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2025 are currently open.