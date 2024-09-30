Kylie’s Cosmic Kylie Jenner fragrance now launched in India

Delhi: Following a launch in India in April 2024, Kylie Cosmetics continued to expand into new categories with the launch of the brand’s debut fragrance, Cosmic Kylie Jenner.

This ambery floral fragrance blossoms with notes of star jasmine and blood orange, has a heart of golden amber and red peony accords, and finishes with a soft dry down of vanilla musk accord and cedarwood.

“I wanted to create something that was truly unique to me in every aspect, from the scent to the bottle, and a fragrance that people have never smelled before but that feels immediately comforting and delicious. We spent over two years working on this. I wanted it to be fresh yet sweet and to smell “out-of-this-world, and to feature some of my favorite notes including star jasmine and vanilla musk,” said Jenner. “Because Cosmic is so personal to me, I also wanted the bottle and the packaging to reflect that, so I designed the carton with my birthday embossed in roman numerals and the bottle was shaped to fit in the palm of your hand. I cannot wait to share this with you.”

Starting today, Cosmic Kylie Jenner is exclusively available at Sephora dotcom and stores across India. Cosmic Kylie Jenner is available in three refillable bottle sizes – 30ML, 50ML, and 100ML – as well as a travel-friendly, 10ML pen spray for on-the-go use.