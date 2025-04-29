Kwality Wall’s new campaign promotes The Dairy Factory's slow-churned ice creams

Mumbai: In a move to diversify its offerings, Kwality Wall’s has launched The Dairy Factory, a range of slow-churned ice creams. Their new ad film highlights the various ways this new range is different from the legacy brand’s usual offerings.

Since this new variant is crafted with the unique technique of churning ice cream at a much slower pace, it helps in breaking down ice crystals and blending air into the mix. The TVC shows the difference this new offering has for consumers, since it is made in small batches with fresh milk, making it a line of 100% ice cream.

Toloy Tanridagli, Head of Ice Cream Business, HUL, said, “We are on a mission to put smiles on people’s faces and have been consistently investing in innovations so that we have something for everyone. Today, Kwality Wall’s provides a complete and varied range of delights to address consumer needs, right from luxurious ice creams to accessible multi-format frozen desserts and more. The Dairy Factory’s slow churned ice creams are a wonderful innovation range made with real dairy and premium ingredients which come together through a slow churn process. The differentiated technology enhances the experience, marrying traditional nuances with modern preferences.”

Starting with classic flavour profiles vanilla, chocolate, butterscotch and mango, The Dairy Factory will be available across the country, in Kwality Wall’s refrigerators.