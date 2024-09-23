KVS Manian takes charge as MD & CEO of Federal Bank

Delhi: Federal Bank has announced the appointment of KVS Manian as the new Managing Director and CEO, effective September 23, 2024.

Manian joins Federal Bank after a career spanning over two and a half decades at Kotak Mahindra Bank. During his tenure at Kotak, he played a role in the bank’s transformation from a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to a private sector bank.

His leadership was instrumental in driving the growth and profitability of Kotak’s Corporate, Institutional, and Investment Banking, as well as Wealth Management divisions.

In his previous role, Manian spearheaded the Corporate, Institutional, and Investment Banking sectors, along with Wealth Management.

M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank, said, “Federal Bank is confident that Mr. Manian’s extensive experience and visionary leadership will drive the Bank to new heights of success. We warmly welcome him to the Federal Bank family and look forward to a prosperous future under his guidance.”